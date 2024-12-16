Kelowna RCMP trying to return stolen ATV to rightful owner

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are trying to return a stolen ATV to its rightful owner.

In early November, a green Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i ATV was seized from a home in the Lower Mission while officers were executing a search warrant in relation to possession of stolen property.

“Police are seeking public assistance in locating the owner of the machine after police database and local retailer inquiries were negative,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

If this is your machine or you know who it belongs to, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-63923.

Proof of ownership will be required to return the property, said RCMP.