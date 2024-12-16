Kelowna man jailed in Edmonton for defrauding elderly relative

Photo: Google Street View A Kelowna man was sentenced in an Edmonton court.

A Kelowna man was sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding his elderly uncle out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

John Kevin Letun, 62, was sentenced for fraud over $5,000 in Edmonton’s Court of King’s Bench, according to the Edmonton Journal.

Letun was said to have used his power of attorney agreement to defraud his uncle, William Letun, of more than $700,000. He had gained control of his uncle's finances in 2011, and later moved him into a long-term care facility.

In an earlier story, the Edmonton Journal reported that in an agreed statement of facts, Letun admitted that's when he “engage[d] in over 600 transactions to fraudulently enrich himself and his family to the detriment of the complainant,” between late 2011 and April 2016.

He used the money to top up his own chequing account, pay off his and his wife's credit cards, pay his property taxes, utility bills and cellphone bills and pay for vehicles and post-secondary tuition for his children.

Before his death in April 2019, William Letun was living at CapitalCare Dickinsfield long-term care home. But in May 2015, the care home found there were insufficient funds in William's account when they tried to withdraw rent.

The home referred the matter to the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee and John Letun's power of attorney was eventually terminated.

The Edmonton Journal reported that the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee took civil action against John Letun on behalf of William, and were awarded $1.7 million.

The criminal charge was laid in late 2021.

John Letun will face sentencing on the charge at a later date.

According to a LinkedIn profile, a J. Kevin Letun in Kelowna was the CEO of a cannabis company and a green energy company.