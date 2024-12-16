BGC Okanagan wants to keep youth out of shelters

Photo: BGC Okanagan The emergency shelter system focused on creating a sense of belonging for youth who had nowhere else to go for a great number of years.

BGC Okanagan is working to address youth homelessness with a new, preventative model.

BGC Okanagan said it offered immediate relief, but didn’t address the root causes or long-term consequences of entering the shelter system. The Youth Shelter and Shelter Diversion Programs are now working on prevention as well as shelter.

“Our shelter used to focus on welcoming youth with open arms, and that’s important, but it sometimes meant we missed the chance to ensure there were no safer alternatives,” Sarah MacKinnon, BGC Okanagan Vice-President, Youth, Family and Community Programs said in a press release.

“Now, we’re prevention focused. Shelter diversion helps youth stay connected to the people who care about them most, creating solutions that protect them while we work on long-term stability.”

While the Youth Shelter offers beds, supplies and resources for overnight stays, the goal is shelter diversion.

This model involves connecting youth with family, friends, or other safe and supportive networks in their lives. Staff work collaboratively to overcome barriers, such as providing food or mediation, so youth can avoid the risks associated with homelessness.

“Every young person deserves safety, dignity, and the chance to build a future,” Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan said in a press release.

“With your support, we can continue to offer these life-changing programs and ensure youth like TS never have to face another night of uncertainty.”

BGC Okanagan is hoping the community will help offset that loss with a donation that directly funds BGC Okanagan’s Youth Shelter and Shelter Diversion Programs.

To help visit www.bgco.ca/prevent-youth-homelessness to donate today.