Kelowna RCMP conducting Motor Vehicle Act investigation after pedestrian struck on Water Street Friday

Photo: Contributed A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle at Water Street and Cawston Avenue on Dec. 13, 2024.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking any witnesses who have not come forward to contact them after a woman was struck by a vehicle along Water Street Friday night.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit in a crosswalk at Water Street and Cawston Avenue around 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Witnesses told Castanet the woman was walking two dogs at the time. Neither of the animals appeared to be injured.

RCMP say the driver of the SUV involved remained on the scene.

“There is currently a Motor Vehicle Act investigation underway however, there does not appear to be any criminal elements at this time,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in an email on Monday morning.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-72781.