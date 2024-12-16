ATM stolen from Kelowna gas station found in farmer's field

Photo: Contributed

Police are still investigating a brazen ATM theft from a Kelowna gas station earlier this month.

An ATM that appears to match the one stolen from the Black Mountain Canco on Dec. 6 was found abandoned in a farmer field on Senger in East Kelowna on Dec. 11.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says the file remains under investigation and there are no updates to provide.

The theft occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 6 during smash-and-grab.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video backing his truck up to the gas station after he had already smashed the front door of the gas station. The video shows him dragging the ATM out of the shop to his truck, where he attached it with tie downs and drove away.

A representative who works at the gas station told Castanet in an earlier interview that the suspect entered the store and strapped the ATM to his truck in an attempt to drag it out but the ATM got stuck in the door.

After struggling with the unwieldy ATM, the thief managed to drag the bank machine behind the truck.