Two pediatricians recruited to shortstaffed Kelowna hospital

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit stabilization room.

An ongoing pediatrician shortage at Kelowna General Hospital has again put a focus on emergency room services.

The emergency room was short a pediatrician on Dec. 7 and Interior Health confirmed it's been understandably "concerning" to people in need of emergency care for their children. Shortages such as these could persist, given staffing levels remain below ideal levels.

Change, however, is on the way.

"Currently there are six physicians in the KGH pediatricians’ group," a representative from Interior Health said.

"An additional two pediatricians are expected to join in early 2025...We continue to recruit nationally and internationally to attract permanent, full-time medical staff to the interior of B.C.

Until then, the hospital is also supported by locum pediatricians who fill vacant shifts on a temporary basis.

"Any changes to normal service are made as a last resort after we have exhausted all options to secure physicians," an Interior Health representative said.

"When service interruptions do occur, we have contingency plans in place from the network of hospitals and medical staff within IH and across the province to support the most appropriate care – depending on each patient’s specific care needs."

In September, doctors at Kelowna General Hospital advised the public of a pediatric physician shortage at the hospital's emergency department expected to cause “service disruptions” for patients.

“Pediatric physicians have been consistently working above maximum capacity for some time,” the Kelowna Emergency Department Physician Group said at the time.

“Due to staffing shortages, access to pediatricians in the emergency department may be limited during certain dates through the rest of the calendar year.”

The doctors emphasize that despite being short-staffed, all pediatric patients should still seek care at their nearest emergency department.

The shortage means that critically ill children could be transported to a different hospital during times of service disruption.

Pediatricians from other centres in B.C. will be available by phone to give advice, but a pediatrician will not be available to come and assess pediatric patients at the bedside at KGH.