Local bands compete for spot on Kelowna Rock The Lake stage

Photo: GSL Group

Red Bird Brewing will be hosting the Rock The Lake Battle of the Bands next year.

The Rock The Lake music festival is teaming up with Red Bird Brewing for two nights of music Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025.

The event will focus on the Okanagan’s local music scene, with one band earning a paid spot on the Rock The Lake 2025 lineup.

“Rock The Lake is all about showcasing talent and connecting bands with live music fans,” says Dustin Pakosh, with GSL Group. “With the Battle of the Bands, we want to give back to the local music scene, celebrate our community, and the festival's legacy through local live music. We’re so excited to dive deeper into the local rock music scene with Red Bird Brewing.”

The winner will be selected by a combination of audience votes and a panel of judges.

In past years Rock The Lake has featured Tom Cochrane, Our Lady Peace and more. Next year's lineup will be announced in early 2025.

“Hosting a Battle of the Bands has crossed our mind a few times, so it was an easy yes to work with Rock The Lake on this event,” says Adam Semeniuk, general manager of Red Bird Brewing.

“It’s not just about highlighting incredible local talent, but like all our events at Red Bird, it’s about bringing people together to celebrate local creativity, with great food and beer, of course."

Anyone interested in performing can apply online, submissions will be accepted until January 15, 2025, and selected finalists will be announced shortly after. There is no entry fee to apply.

Tickets for Battle of the Bands will go on sale in late January at redbirdbrewing.com.