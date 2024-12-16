Snowy start to week, showers possible by weekend

A series of weather systems are set to bring some snowy weather to the Okanagan early this week.

On Monday, 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is possible in the Central Okanagan and North Okanagan, with up to 5 cm expected in the Penticton area. It will taper off, but not for long.

“Late Tuesday afternoon we do have another system that moves across the Southern Interior, which will bring another round of snow to the region,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

“So far, right now, it still doesn’t look like we’ll be expecting snowfall warnings for the Southern Interior but highways could see some higher accumulations,” she adds.

Monday and Tuesday highs are forecast near 0 C, but the wind early Monday could make it feel as cold as -8 C.

On Wednesday, the temperature is set to warm up to around 5 C. Snow could turn to rain as the day progresses.

The chance of precipitation drops to about 30 per cent on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s high will be around 0 C, with the temperature reaching 2 C on Friday.

Above-normal temperatures will persist into Saturday.

At this point, Lu can’t say with any certainty if we will have a white Christmas in the Okanagan.

“It looks like the temperature near the early part of next week will be falling to -5 to 0 C. So there is a possibility but it is a high uncertainty right now," she said.