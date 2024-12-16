Glenmore parade of lights delights, brings community together

Contributed

“What a great community event!”

“Thank you. My family so enjoyed it!”

Those were just a few of the comments on a local Facebook group after a line of cars, trucks and even a hotrod driven by Santa snaked its way through A Kelowna neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Dozens of vehicles decked out in lights, decorations and a few inflatables took part in the Glenmore Festival of Lights Parade.

Rob McBurnie and his Wife Andrea Wells stepped in at the 11th hour last year to keep the event going. While they had to scramble this year to pull everything together, several people showed up to be part of the parade and many more lined the streets to watch it roll by.

A last-minute addition this year was a fundraiser for the Okanagan Humane Society. Wells says they managed to raise $277, plus people donated bags of dog food, kitty litter, toys and more.

“Thank you so much, everyone,” she said. “Anything helps. If you missed out and wish to donate please donate directly to OHS.”

McBurnie is pledging to make sure there are even more cars in the parade next year.