Hundreds take in 2nd annual Winter Wonderland in support of JoeAnna's House

Cindy White

There was no need to bundle up the youngsters this year for Winter Wonderland in Kelowna.

The event hosted by the KGH Foundation and JoeAnna’s House moved indoors to MNP Place on Sunday afternoon, and it drew big crowds.

“The manager here told me they would have 1,500 people coming through here, and that would be over and above what we have. Honestly, I think there’s going to be 3,000 through here today,” said JoeAnna’s House director Darlene Haslock.

This is the second annual Winter Wonderland. The inaugural fundraiser was held outside JoeAnna’s House, along Royal Avenue in 2023. The day of family fun proved so popular that organizers decided to find a bigger venue for 2024.

They are also hoping to bring in more donations this year for a major expansion of the home-away-from-home program for the loved ones of out-of-town residents receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital. JoeAnna’s House opened in 2019, but demand is already outstripping supply.

“Right now, we are in the process of a big campaign, $5.3 million, and the goal is to raise that in the next two years. And in that time, also build an additional 10 rooms over and above the 20 that we currently have,” explained Haslock.

Winter Wonderland raised about $65,000 last year. Haslock says the event is also about raising public awareness in the community about what JoeAnna’s House does, and to offer a great festive, family event.

“That’s the most important part of today,” she adds.

To find out more about the expansion plans and to donate through the KGH Foundation click here.