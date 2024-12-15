Photo: Contributed Fire crews responded to a fire at Kelowna's Rail Trail encampment Sunday afternoon.

Crews doused a fire at Kelowna's Rail Trail encampment Sunday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started just before 12:30 p.m. inside a tent at the encampment, located near Weddell Place in Kelowna's North End.

Flames and a large plume of smoke were visible from across much of Kelowna.

Firefighters with the Kelowna Fire Department arrived at about 12:30 p.m. and doused the flames.

It's not clear how the fire was started or if anyone was injured.