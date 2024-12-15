Kelowna kicks off holiday season with annual parade and festive events

Madison Reeve

The holiday spirit was alive and well in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night as the community came together to celebrate the season with several festive events, including the 5th Annual Parade with a Purpose.

Crowds gathered along Bernard Avenue to enjoy the vibrant procession, which featured over 40 floats, marching bands, and holiday performers. The parade dazzled spectators as it made its way down the street, spreading festive cheer throughout the city.

But this year’s event was about more than just holiday fun.

Proceeds from the parade will support the Youth Recovery House, a new facility set to open in 2026 that will provide recovery and support services for youth in the Okanagan.

The goal for this year’s fundraising effort is to raise $250,000 for the Youth Recovery House, and as of Saturday night, over $200,000 has already been donated.

Last year, the parade raised $118,000.

Earlier in the day, Kelowna's Redeemer Baptist Church brought festive cheer to downtown Kelowna with its Christmas Carols in the Park event at Stuart Park. Church members led al sing-along of Christmas carols while serving hot chocolate to the community.

To make a donation and have it matched, visit www.youthrecoveryhouse.ca.