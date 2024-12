Photo: Jesseca stovin

Motorists are reporting a crash along the Kelowna-Rock Creek Highway (Hwy 33) Saturday afternoon.

The crash reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m. near MacDonald Acres RV Park.

Google Maps traffic reports indicate the incident has halted traffic.

One motorist says traffic has been stopped for 20 minutes heading towards Big White.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.