Icebreaker 2024 gymnastics competition kicks off in Kelowna

Photo: Okanagan Gymnastics Centre/ Instagram

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre (OGC) is hosting the Icebreaker 2024 gymnastics competition this weekend, marking the first major gymnastics event of the 2024 season.

The competition is drawing athletes from across British Columbia, including teams from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Kamloops, and Penticton.

Taking place at the OGC’s facility at 365 Hartman Road, the event will showcase gymnasts aged 5 to 19 competing in four core events: floor, vault, beam, and uneven bars. The two-day competition, which is expected to feature 320 athletes, offers a mix of talent, hard work, and dedication, with competitors ranging from first-timers to seasoned, elite-level gymnasts.

“As a nonprofit society, we are thrilled to host an event that promotes healthy bodies and minds for young athletes,” said Paula Quinn, executive director of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre.

In addition to individual performances, the event will highlight the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship, particularly within the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) program.

“It’s inspiring to see the gymnastics community come together to support one another during such a competitive event," said Lynne Ethier, head coach and program director of WAG.

Proceeds from the Icebreaker 2024 competition will support the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s mission of offering affordable, high-quality gymnastics programs to the local community.