Asking price for one-bedroom rental drops more than $200 in November

Photo: The Canadian Press

Central Okanagan’s asking price for one-bedroom rent in November dropped more than $200.

The one-bedroom price last month, according to Castanet Classifieds data, was $1,543. That was $202 lower than it was in October and also the second most affordable figure of 2024—behind only August’s $1,495.

The two-bedroom asking price, meanwhile, increased nearly $100 last month to $2,324. That made November the third most expensive month of 2024 for two-bedroom rent.

The one-bedroom data was taken from 74 listings in the Castanet Classifieds section, while the two-bedroom came from 102 advertisements.