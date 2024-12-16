Finalists for 32nd annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence revealed

Photo: Begrand Design

Begrand Fast Design leads the way with nine nominations for the 32nd annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence.

The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association conducts the awards show each year to celebrate the best in new home construction, residential renovation and interior design. This year’s awards gala will be held on Feb. 1.

There are 45 categories, and six of them have already been won by acclimation. Other top nominees include AuthenTech Homes, with eight nominations, Isabey Interiors (7), Dilworth Homes (6), Norelco Cabinets (5), LesBellamy Design (5) and Bellamy Homes (5).

“Every finalist represents a remarkable achievement, demonstrating excellence in craftsmanship, design and sustainability,” CHBA-CO president Krista Paine said in a press release. “The Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence continue to celebrate the outstanding contributions of our local industry, solidifying our region’s leadership in shaping the future of Canadian housing.”

The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from across Canada, and this year there was an increased number of entries focusing on energy efficiency, sustainable building practices and innovative solutions.

“Year after year, I am always amazed by the incredible talent we have right here in our own backyard,” CHBA-CO interim executive director Cassidy deVeer said. “Becoming a finalist takes truly exceptional projects, and it’s a testament to the fact that some of the best homes and designs in Canada are being created right here in the Central Okanagan.”

The full list of nominees can be found here.