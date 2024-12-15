Holiday Wishes 50/50 Raffle aids seniors facing affordability issues

Photo: Contributed

Nearly 2,000 seniors have contacted Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre this year, illustrating the tough times many are facing in today’s world.

Once again, Seniors Outreach is conducting the Holiday Wishes 50/50 Raffle to help seniors in need. The non-profit organization provides social services, recreation programs, and subsidized home supports for seniors and care partners in the Central Okanagan.

“The affordability crisis has been hard on seniors living on a fixed income, especially older adults who rent and live alone,” Seniors Outreach executive director Ian Gerbrandt said in a press release.

“Every week, our team meets seniors who are on the cusp of losing their home because of the lack of affordable rental housing and inadequate public home supports. We do what we can to connect people with our discounted transportation, housekeeping, food and social supports.”

The 50/50 raffle tickets are available here or in person at 155 Asher Rd. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is midnight on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The prize draw takes place on Friday, Dec. 20. Last year’s winner took home $7,000.