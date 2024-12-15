KF Aerospace president and CEO elected to Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Tracy Medve will be inducted into Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame next year.

The KF Aerospace president and CEO is one of four individuals who will be inducted in 2025, with the ceremony taking place next September in Calgary.

Medve’s aviation career goes well beyond KF Aerospace. She is the past chairwoman of the Air Transportation Association of Canada and the first woman in Canada to be named an honorary life member. She also serves as the chairwoman of both the FortisBC and SkyAlyne boards. She is also a part-time member of the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada.

Medve joined KF Aerospace in 2013 and has played a key role in turning the company into a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul provider. She helped the business secure the Future Aircrew Training contract as part of SkyAlyne, and he has made it her mission to have women make up 25% of KF’s workforce by 2025.

Before joining KF Aerospace, Medve served as Canadian North Airlines president from 2007 to 2012.