Police have yet to comment on incident in downtown Kelowna Friday night

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna's Water Street near the Delta Hotel Saturday morning.

Police were investigating an incident in downtown Kelowna Friday night, but it's still not clear what occurred.

A number of Castanet readers reported a large police presence on Water Street near the Delta Hotel Friday night at about 9:30 p.m.

Police tape was blocking off an area as officers investigated. One passerby said it appeared that the BC Coroners Service attended, but that has not been confirmed.

Castanet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident but police have yet to comment.

Saturday morning, police are no longer on scene.