A vehicle hit a woman crossing Water Street Friday night

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna's Water Street near the Delta Hotel Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Several witnesses say a woman was hit by a vehicle while using the crosswalk on Water Street near the Delta Grand Hotel Friday night.

While police have yet to provide any information about Friday night's incident, a number of people tell Castanet a woman appeared to have been seriously injured when a vehicle hit her just after 7 p.m.

The woman was reportedly walking two dogs, and using the crosswalk, when she was struck by the vehicle. One witness says the dogs were unharmed but the woman appeared to be seriously injured.

Police investigated the scene for several hours, closing Water Street in the area.

Further details about the incident are not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Police were investigating an incident in downtown Kelowna Friday night, but it's still not clear what occurred.

A number of Castanet readers reported a large police presence on Water Street near the Delta Hotel Friday night at about 9:30 p.m.

Police tape was blocking off an area as officers investigated. One passerby said it appeared that the BC Coroners Service attended, but that has not been confirmed.

Castanet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident but police have yet to comment.

Saturday morning, police are no longer on scene.