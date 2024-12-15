Owners of Greenery Cannabis Boutique looking to expand

Photo: Contributed

Owners of Greenery Cannabis Boutique are taking a second look at opening a storefront location near Reid’s Corner.

The company was successful in getting property at 1990 Landsdowne Place just off Highway 97 rezoned in 2020 but determined the space was too large.

A year later they brought forward a second application for a smaller space in the same area, but that never reached city council.

This week, the company resurrected a rezoning application for a retail cannabis location at 102-3699 Highway 97N.

If eventually approved, it would be their second location after opening a store on Commerce Road in March of 2021.

“Positioned next to a liquor store and between food vendors in addition to existing commercial properties in the adjacent areas, a cannabis store offers options to those customers utilizing this area,” the application reads.

“Easy Highway 97 access allows traffic to easily flow without congesting, as does the updated and redesigned Rutland Road.

“This commercial area is not surrounded by parks, schools, recreation or homes.”

The application states the layout and square footage is similar to the current location.

“We believe the lack of cannabis retail sales opportunities in the 3699 Highway 97N area can be alleviated by our investment in a secured, reputable, responsible customer focused retail cannabis store in this proposed location.”

Staff will review the application before forwarding it to city council sometime in the new year.