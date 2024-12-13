RCMP's "Stuff the Cruiser" campaign sees large donations from the community

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP says the community was extremely generous during this year’s annual “Stuff the Cruiser” campaign, which saw a remarkable outpouring of support.

Held last weekend, the event encouraged residents to donate new, unwrapped toys or cash to benefit families in need through the Central Okanagan Salvation Army.

Donation bins were set up at two key locations: the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street and the Toys "R" Us store on Highway 97.

The campaign collected a total of 418 toys and $962 in cash, all of which will go directly to supporting local families this holiday season.

“It’s always amazing to see the community come together like this,” said Reserve Const. Mike Kube

In addition to the Kelowna events, similar campaigns were held in West Kelowna and Lake Country. The West Kelowna event, held at London Drugs, saw the donation of 200 unwrapped toys and $887.15 in cash, while the Lake Country event garnered 306 toys for local families.

In total, the three events collected 924 toys and $1,849.15 in donations.