Snow rooms and saunas on offer at new Kelowna luxury spa

Madison Reeve

Azaria Cleopatra Menezes has lived all over the world, sampling luxurious experiences from Europe to South East Asia and beyond.

When it was time to settle down, she chose Kelowna, but she wanted to make it all the better by infusing it with some of what she’s experienced in her travels.

It took two years, but on Wednesday, Menezes saw that dream come to life with the opening of Cleopatra’s Rituals Spa near Spall Road and Enterprise Way – a space where visitors can enjoy “ancient rituals and modern luxury.”

“I wanted to create something in Kelowna where people can come do a little mini vacation or just pop in for an hour and be rejuvenated,” she said.

The treatments she has on offer combine biodynamic, organic products with global wellness traditions.

There are wine and 24K gold baths, scalp spa experiences, and Hammam-inspired Rhasoul treatments on heated marble slab.

“This latter treatment originates from the Ottoman Empire,” she said, in a room with a large marble slab at the centre.

“You lay on the heated slab, and you get covered from head to toe with giant bubbles and get scrubbed down with a beautiful Turkish glove. People love this.”

The backdrop to all the treatments, however, is the thermal experience. There, visitors who need to unwind and recharge can drift between a steam room to a sauna, into a thermal shower or even a snow shower.

The snow shower is a first for Western Canada, though not unheard of. It’s similar to the cold plunge though a little less jarring.

Snowflakes fall in a room that’s kept at a sub zero temperatures with the aim of improving circulation, metabolism, and the immune system. They can also help reduce stress and pain.

It's used in combination with hot rooms, like saunas, as part of a thermal experience — one that the Finnish are known for and the rest of the world has tuned into and commodified in luxury experiences.

Menezes is all about creating that luxury experience but also wanted to make it attainable, pricing it in a way that will allow most people to incorporate it into their daily lives. The thermal spa experience is available for 90 minutes at just $49.

“I wanted to do an affordable luxury moment,” she said. “People are busy, they have big schedules, and most don’t have time to travel to Vancouver or Toronto and spend a night there and go to a spa.”

It’s a brief break from the norm and focused on self care, she explained, noting something that modern life has far too little of.

To learn more go to cleopatrasrituals.com