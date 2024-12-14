KGH nurse holds event to encourage stem cell donations

Photo: Gavin Halford Joel Koette hosted a stem cell swabbing event at KGH, Friday Decmber 13, 2024.

A Kelowna nurse is paying it forward after receiving his own life-saving stem cell transplant to treat acute myeloid leukemia in April of 2018.

Joel Koette, a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital, has been holding a stem cell swabbing event at KGH for the past several years and he was back again on Friday.

"We're having people come down and register as potential stem cell donors. Not everyone who registers will actually have a match, but the more we have registered, the more likely people will find a match," says Koette.

The goal is to get more sign-ups than they had last year and Koette says they have already surpassed the 48 potential donors who turned up last year.

"I want to give back. So this is the second year that we're doing the stem cell drive here at KGH in partnership with Canadian Blood Services," he said.

Koette received his stem cell transplant from a donor in Germany and recently made the trip to see him.

"When I came back, I thought, you know, this is something I want to do," Koette said.

People between the ages of 17 and 35 are encouraged to take a mouth swab to see if they match with anyone currently in the system.

"It's rather simple. It's more the matching process that's difficult because not everyone matches each other," says Koette.

More than 80 diseases and disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers, can be treated with a stem cell transplant, but less than 25 per cent of patients find their perfect match in their own family.

This year's event saw 94 new sign-ups which is double what they collected last year.

For more information or to donate click here.