Wildfire-ravaged West Kelowna area park remains closed

Photo: RDCO A map showing the level of damage to Okanagan parks.

Signs warning people to keep out of Rose Valley Regional Park have started to come down, but that doesn't mean the wildfire-ravaged area is open to the public.

“We understand the community is eager to get back into Rose Valley Regional Park and our crews and staff are working hard to repair and clear trails to make them safe," Wayne Darlington, Manager of Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management, said.

"At this time, the park remains closed as crews work on safety assessments, danger-tree removal and trail repair. Our focus remains on ensuring hazards are mitigated within the Phase 1 area. We will share more information about reopening timelines in the coming weeks.”

Trespassing in a park that's closed due to hazards could result in a $500 fine.

Until the end of last month, a contracted crew was falling marked trees in Phase Two of wildfire recovery efforts for the trails damaged by the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Darlington said work to fall and remove danger trees posed a threat to human safety.

The 2023 Grouse Complex Wildfire, which included the McDougall Creek fire as well as the Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek wildfires, burned 13,970 hectares from Aug. 15 to Sept. 21 in 2022.

The fires forced the temporary closure of more than half the regional parks in the Central Okanagan. The fires caused severe burn damage to four regional parks and two remain closed.

The RDCO is working with provincial agencies to access funding and permits, specialized geotechnical consultants to assess the damage and hazards and forestry experts to plan recovery and restoration of the wildfire damaged parks.

Raymer Bay and Traders Cove Regional Parks reopened in April 2024. Rose Valley and Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Parks remain closed. A phased approach to hazard mitigation and recovery is currently underway in the closed parks.