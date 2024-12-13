Serious charges laid in connection with alleged suffocation in Kelowna

Photo: KTW file Bradley Andrew Denison appeared in Kamloops provincial court on Friday morning by video.

Serious charges have been laid against a man accused of attempting to suffocate a woman to death in Kelowna.

Details of the allegations cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban, but they relate to an incident that happened in Kelowna on Nov. 7.

Bradley Andrew Denison, 38, was charged this week with one count each of attempted murder, assault by choking and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

According to court documents, Denison is accused of attempting to kill the complainant by suffocating her.

Denison is in custody. He appeared briefly Friday morning in Kamloops provincial court and his next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.