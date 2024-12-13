Kelowna paramedic attacked by knife-wielding woman at downtown station

Photo: Rob Gibson Station 340, 255 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna, B.C.

The B.C. paramedics union is calling for changes after one of their members was attacked by a knife-wielding woman on Tuesday in Kelowna.

On Dec. 10 at 3 a.m., a paramedic was washing an ambulance in the bay on Lawrence Avenue with the doors open when he came across a woman crouching behind the ambulance armed with a four-inch hunting knife.

"They have to open the bay door there to get around the ambulance with the hose," says Ian Tait, communications director for the Ambulance Paramedics of BC which represents approximately 4,500 B.C. paramedics.

Tait says the woman was screaming at the paramedic, "something to do with paramedics killed her family."

Tait says the woman with the knife took a swipe at the paramedic, who used the broom he was washing the ambulance with to hold her back.



"She kept trying to swipe. She was manic, screaming, yelling. He then put [the broom] up to her neck to kind of push her off, and the suds were in her face, and she was screaming, yelling, and then finally got upset and took off down the street," Tait explained.

Kelowna RCMP were called and responded to the scene. A police spokesman says an investigation is ongoing.

Tait says since the knife-wielding incident, BC Emergency Health Services, which oversees the

provincial ambulance service in B.C., has added private security to the location.

Tait says that's not good enough.

"We want more protective measures, specifically in Kelowna, not just on a provincial level, and it's been one excuse after another."

Tait says the union has been asking for a new location for its building in Kelowna and improved security for its members, but so far, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"Enough's enough. This is a clear escalation that we've been telling them about for years. We have it all very well documented," said Tait.

Leanne Heppell, BCEHS executive vice president and chief ambulance officer, tells Castanet they are taking the situation very seriously.

"We've got about 183 stations across the province, and we're looking at each of our stations and doing assessments on, the quality of the station and the safety of the station," Heppell said.

"Kelowna would be one of stations that we're we're looking into. It is one of our stations that's in a fairly busy downtown core urban area and so at times, the downtown stations certainly have more issues that need to be addressed."

Heppell says she's proud of her staff members who continue to show up for work despite what she described as "very scary incident."

"We have zero tolerance for this. Staff ought to be able to come to work and feel safe. We do work hand in hand with our union partners on issues like this as well," Heppell says.

No specific additional security measures were outlined other than the addition of private security patrols.

"We take this very seriously, specifically this incident. As soon as we found out about it. We have security guards patrolling the area around the station and then monitoring the parking lot and making sure staff feel comfortable going to and from their cars at shift change," said Heppell.