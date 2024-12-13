Suspected car thief arrested after standoff at Rutland home

Photo: Andrew Kuiack Police on scene at Lester Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A suspected car thief was arrested by police in Kelowna's Rutland area early Friday morning, following a standoff outside a home.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Highway 33 Thursday evening to find a suspect inside the stolen vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, “the suspect became aggressive and fled on foot," according to Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Police dogs were used to track the suspect to a home on the 400 block of Lester Road.

“Multiple officers contained the home until a warrant was issued and approved,” Watters says in a press release.

“After several verbal requests for the suspect to exit were ignored, officers and [Police Dog Services] entered the home and located the suspect hiding in the basement.”

The 35-year-old suspect, who was known to police, was arrested.

A resident of Lester Road said police arrived in the area just before 11 p.m. and remained through the early morning hours of Friday. It's not clear what time the suspect was arrested.

“This was excellent work by our frontline officers with support of PDS to track and locate this suspect,” says Insp. Jason Charney of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our teams are extremely dedicated in ensuring individuals who commit these offences are brought before the courts.”

Watters says the man will appear in Kelowna court Friday, but the investigation remains ongoing.