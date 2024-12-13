Joey Kelowna restaurant back serving patrons Friday after large renovation

Photo: Contributed

Joey Kelowna is throwing a party to celebrate its grand reopening after an extensive renovation.

The restaurant, which is located on at 300-2475 on Hwy 97, will unveil its new look on Friday (Dec. 13) after more than two months of work on the interior. It will also feature a refreshed menu to go along with the new atmosphere, and it will be giving away an impressive prize to one lucky patron.

Some of the new dishes include miso roasted mushrooms, mini steak French dips, The Good Life margarita and an eggspresso martini.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil the new vision for Joey Kelowna,” Joey Restaurant Group president Layne Krienke said in a press release. “This renovation reflects our commitment to providing guests with a unique and memorable dining experience in one of the most beautiful locations in Canada. We can’t wait to welcome back our guests to the newly designed space and share the incredible food, drinks and vibe we’ve created.”

Anyone who visits the restaurant between Dec. 13 and 20 will be entered in Joey Kelowna’s exclusive reopening contest. The winner will receive a two-night stay for four people, along with a tour and tasting experience, at Quails’ Gate Winery in West Kelowna.

More information about Joey Kelowna can be found on its website here.