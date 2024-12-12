Selena tribute show coming to Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Contributed

A local tribute act to Selena, the queen of Tejano music, will play at Kelowna’s Community Theatre next year.

Corazón: The True Selena Experience will perform Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The Kelowna-based group of multicultural musicians are carrying on the legacy of the legendary artist.

Selena is one of the most celebrated Mexican-American artists of the 20th century.

“Brenda Gonzalez (Selena) Recorded her first album with EMI Latin Music as did Selena,” says the event listing. “Brenda draws big inspiration from Selena, captivating an audience with her beautiful expressive voice and signature Selena dance moves.”

If you have travelled to Mexico, you have definitely heard Selena’s music, said Gonzalez.

“Even if you don’t know her, I guarantee you will be entertained. This will be a fun, vibrant electrifying concert where I’ll be singing her greatest hits in Spanish and English. I’m honoured to have some of the best musicians in the Okanagan join me on stage,” Gonzalez added.

Tickets are $58.75 after fees and can be purchased online.