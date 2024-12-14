Petition demands ethical committee review development plans

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

A group of residents displaced as a result of damage caused by the UBCO downtown development are asking for the establishment of an ethical committee to oversee development proposals.

And, they have started a petition to gain public support.

The petition, the group says, is in response to the recent and continuous overdevelopment of Kelowna and the damage caused to a whole city block in downtown Kelowna.

“Development in Kelowna must be subjected to a secondary ethical committee to uphold values related to the wellbeing of the citizens, the integrity of the surrounding buildings and diversity in addressing social issues,” the petition states.

“This is to ensure development proposals are beneficial to not only the economic growth but also the wellbeing of the structures and community around proposed developments.

“This potential committee could be entrusted with ensuring ethical building standards are met, ensure transparency with development issues, assist in reviewing building plans, and assess construction risks before construction takes place.”

The petition goes on to say the city should be encouraged to engage with current social issues such as the lack of accessible housing, cost of living, numbers of unhoused and the working-class families relationship with the food bank.

“Solving these issues should be at the forefront of development to repair relationships between city officials and the residents of Kelowna.”

The petition states the potential for further “societal damage” if community needs are not considered.

They point to the attempts by developers of the UBCO tower to dig a four-storey deep parkade which resulted in damage to a number of adjacent buildings and the evacuation of Hadgraft Wilson Place residents.

Those residents remain out of their building.