Church to celebrate Christmas with carols, hot chocolate, and giveaways in downtown Kelowna

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

For the third year in a row, Kelowna's Redeemer Baptist Church is bringing festive cheer to downtown Kelowna with its Christmas Carols in the Park event.

The church invites the community to join in a holiday celebration filled with live carol singing, hot chocolate, and giveaways.

The event will take place at Stuart Park, located near the ice rink, on Dec. 14 and 21, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pastor Ross Odnokon says all are welcome to attend the free event.

"We do this to shine the light of Christ at Christmas time, and to show love and care for our community. We hope you can make it," Odnokon said.