'Christmas is a Christian holiday,' says Kelowna Centre MLA after sign removed

Photo: Rob Gibson Nativity scene in downtown Kelowna

A Nativity scene in downtown Kelowna has sparked a bit of controversy over the last few days.

On Dec. 10 a group of Kelowna Atheists asked the City of Kelowna to remove a 'Keep Christ in Christmas' sign associated with the nativity scene near the Sails sculpture.

"This message is not merely festive—it is political, advocating for a specific religious interpretation of the holiday," said Nina George of the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, and Humanists Association.

The city says the sign has now been removed because the permit issued for the nativity display did not include authorization for the sign. The municipality noted that it also allows a Menorah in Stuart Park during Hanukkah.

Kristina Loewen, BC Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre, took to X on Thursday afternoon to share her support for the message of the now-removed sign.

Canada is a diverse country that respects and embraces people from all cultures and religions. This is one of the things that attract so many to our great country.



Any attempt to take Christianity out of Christmas is an attack on religious freedom and a threat to all people of… pic.twitter.com/Sbm2fk2IYj — Kristina Loewen (@Kristina4BC) December 12, 2024

"We believe that it is an important detail that Christmas is a Christian holiday and that it is important to acknowledge and remember and defend," she said in the video. "When one religion is under attack, all others can be under attack."

"We will be standing united and defending all British Columbians rights to religion and freedom to expression."