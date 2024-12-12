Second man who planned 2011 Kelowna gangland slaying gains release

Photo: Castanet One of the men behind a 2011 gangland slaying has gained release.

One of the men behind the daylight killing of a well-known B.C. gangster is about to get his first brush with freedom in years.

Jujhar Khun Khun, 37, reached the two-thirds mark of a 10 year sentence for conspiracy to kill Jonathan Bacon in Kelowna, which means he’s up for statutory release, the Parole Board of Canada explained in a recent decision.

Bacon, one of the leaders of the notorious Red Scorpions, was killed outside the Delta Grand Hotel August 2011, and Khun Khun was a key member of the scheme that saw the daylight shooting play out in front of dozens of people, including children.

Khun Khun's co-accused in the case, Michael Kerry Hunter Jones, was granted release earlier this month.

While Khun Khun's poised to regain some independence from the ties that have bound him to the correctional system, it’s not without restraints.

“The board finds that (Khun Khun) needs a slow and gradual release under the close structured supervision provided by a Community Residential Facility, until (he) demonstrates consistent improvement, managing risk factors, including problem-solving skills to avoid violence and aggression, and dissociation from negative associates,” the parole decision reads.

Among the conditions listed, he won’t be free to leave at night and must stay away from past victims, alcohol and generally maintain a lawful existence. There are large swaths of the province Khun Khun won’t be permitted to travel to, due to the prevalence of gang activities within.

“Your criminal history shows that you committed crimes with associates from security threat groups (gangs),” the parole board wrote to Khun Khun.

“Your file also indicates that security threat group-related rivalries persist. To limit your exposure to crime and to prevent the risk you pose to society due to negative associations, you are not to associate or communicate with any person you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity, substance misuse or organized crime.”

He also will be expected to work, though he’s indicated that his family and friends are willing to support him financially for the first few months.

Khun Khun told the parole board he has less than $500 to support himself but has job skills and even some expectations that a book he wrote will result in royalties, though the amount of the latter was not offered.

Khun Khun said he also expects to receive damages from a class action lawsuit.

Whether that will help him stay on the straight and narrow remains to be seen.

Since being incarcerated, Khun-Khun’s behaviour has been mixed.

The Parole Board of Canada report indicated he displayed a positive and respectful attitude toward others during his correctional programming in 2020, 2021 and 2024.

But he was also described as “challenging, disruptive, and controlling”throughout his incarceration.

As recently as September 2023, he kicked and punched a fellow inmate and had to be transferred to a maximum security facility.

His case manager told the parole board that the incident was brought on by fentanyl being introduced in contravention of the “wishes of the predominant security threat group” which placed Khun Khun in a position of influence within the institution.

“Due to your use of violence and your level of influence within the inmate population, your behaviour was deemed as no longer manageable,” the parole board wrote in a decision addressed to Khun Khun.

This adds on to an already dubious in-custody record, where he was also found guilty of assaults in 2014 and 2015.

In June 2013, when he learned his cousin had been killed in connection to gang conflict, he lost control and smashed his television on a toilet.

“While the Board can certainly appreciate the pain and grief related to this incident, it finds that your reaction highlights your expression of anger through impulsive violence,” the board wrote in a decision addressed to him.

On top of violence, Khun Khun’s case management team said he’s involved in the drug subculture of the institution, though he protests that notion.

He did, however, admit to being in possession of steroids this year.

To his credit, Khun Khun has shown he has a good work ethic, completed 10 vocational courses and even wrote and published a book with the aim to inspire “young people to reflect on their choices.”