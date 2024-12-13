Alleged stabber facing psychiatric assessment, remains in custody

Photo: Contributed Police outside a home on Kelglen Crescent following a Sept. 7 stabbing.

A Kelowna woman accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a woman remains in custody, as she awaits a psychiatric assessment in the coming weeks.

Morgan Marie Smith, 24, was arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 7 after Tanya Gonzales was stabbed in her home on Kelglen Crescent just after 1 p.m.

Smith is facing charges of aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and she's remained in custody over the past three months.

She's also facing additional charges of breaking and entering and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose from an incident that allegedly occurred on Sept. 6, the day before the alleged Kelglen stabbing. But details around the Sept. 6 incident are not known at this time.

Photo: CrimeStoppers Morgan Marie Smith

Smith appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday, where a judge re-ordered a psychiatric assessment for Smith, after a previously ordered one hadn't been completed yet.

Smith is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 9, to confirm the report has been completed. If Smith is seeking bail, a bail hearing will be scheduled once the report is completed, although the Crown says it will oppose her release.

Just days after she was stabbed in her home, Gonzales told Castanet she suffered five stab wounds in the attack, and one punctured her lung.

She said she had been in her kitchen when a woman appeared out of nowhere with a knife in each hand and started to stab her.

Gonzales ran from the woman and she was stabbed at least once in the back as she ran, before her brother-in-law intervened and the attacker fled. Gonzales says she later woke up in the hospital.

Smith was arrested by police about two hours later.

Supt. Kara Triance of the Kelowna RCMP called the incident a "heinous crime."

A GoFundMe page to help with Gonzales' medical and living expenses has raised more than $6,800.