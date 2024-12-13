White Christmas not in Kelowna's long range forecast ... yet

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE - Snowy trees in 2023.

The odds are in favour of people pining for a snowy Christmas morning, even if the forecast doesn't support it.

Having hit the two-weeks-until-Christmas mark, the long-range forecast from Environment Canada is available, albeit unreliable.

“The pattern does look conducive to precipitation but it looks more like snow up in the alpine and either rain or mixed precipitation in the valley in the week leading up to Christmas,” meteorologist Chris Doyle said.

Doyle cautioned that this is a “low-confidence forecast.”

"In this time of year the jet stream is strong and it systems move through pretty quickly.”

The more accurate view of what’s to come will be available Dec. 18 so snow lovers should mark their calendars for the most idea precipitation prognostication.

Until then, Doyle had some guidance from years past on what is to come.

"We have data since 1955, and looking from then until 2023, the probability of two centimetres of snow on the ground — the definition of a White Christmas— is 64 per cent," Doyle said.

"But if we look at 1997 to 2023, the last 26 years, then the probability drips to 56 per cent because we have a global warming signature there."

The chance of a perfect Christmas, when there's two centimetres of snow on the ground and snow in the air is the most dim.

Doyle said that there's only a 26 per cent of that eventuality, or a one-in-four chance.