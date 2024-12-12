Kelowna cyclist, semi-truck crash being investigated by police watchdog

Photo: Nicholas Johansen FILE. Events leading to a Kelowna cyclist being injured in a semi truck crash has been brought to the attention of B.C.'s police watchdog.

Events leading to a Kelowna cyclist being injured in a semi truck crash has been brought to the attention of B.C.'s police watchdog.

"Shortly after 5 a.m. (Dec. 11), it is reported that a police officer saw a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue," the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a press release.

"The man reportedly cycled away and was involved in a collision with a semi-truck shortly thereafter on Harvey Avenue near Pandosy Street."

The man was injured, taken to hospital for treatment and a lane of the highway was closed for hours as police brought in a reconstructionist.

The IIO said they were notified of the incident the same day and have since commenced an investigation.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the officer’s actions and what role, if any, those actions may have played in the man’s injuries," the statement reads.

The IIO is asking that any witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have other video footage of the incident, to please contact the IIO at our Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.