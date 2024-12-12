Habitat for Humanity 50/50 lottery to provide housing in the Okanagan

Photo: Habitat for Humanity

Time is running out to purchase a ticket for the 'You Win, We Build' 50/50 lottery.

All tickets purchased support Habitat for Humanity’s work to provide affordable housing in the Central Okanagan.

“This 50/50 raffle is a win-win for everyone,” says Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

“Not only does the winner take home an incredible cash prize, but every ticket purchased fuels our efforts to create lasting change in the lives of local families. The more the pot grows, the bigger the impact we can make collectively.”

The jackpot has already surpassed $148,000, the deadline to purchase tickets is Midnight Dec. 14.

“This is a true community effort together, we’re building homes and hope in our community,” Manifold says.

This lottery offers ticket buyers the chance to win big while making a direct impact on building safe, and affordable homes for local families in need.

Half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half funds Habitat for Humanity’s mission to help local families achieve home ownership.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.