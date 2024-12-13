Trinity Church Kelowna announces annual Christmas show with five services

Madison Reeve

Trinity Church Kelowna is preparing for its annual Christmas show, offering a total of five services across Dec. 22, 23, and 24.

Each 90-minute performance will feature a blend of festive music, live singing, interactive elements, and a Christmas message, designed to bring the community together.

Lead Pastor Scott Lanigan says the show has had a lasting impact on attendees.

"I'm always amazed when I hear stories in April, May and June when somebody might grab me on the street and go oh aren't you that guy from Christmas and they just share how the experience has had this meaningful moment year after year or for the very first time," said Lanigan.

This year, all ticket sales will benefit Trinity’s local and global emergency fund, which provides aid during crises such as fires and floods.

"We all know that the Okanagan unfortunately can be susceptible to fires and floods and often Trinity has loved the opportunity to step into those experiences and those moments of crisis whether it is through meals or coming alongside families.''

Trinity Church welcomes everyone to attend the services, regardless of their religious background.

“Our doors are wide open, and everyone is welcome. We don't take attendance at the door and anyone can grab a ticket."

''We know that Christmas for each and every person in our community means something deer to them and whatever that is...wether it's wrapped around the story of Christmas or story of faith or not we are welcome to do this together and that is what community is all about," Lanigan added.

Children 12 and under can attend for free, though they will still need a ticket. For those who cannot attend in person, Trinity Church will be streaming the Dec. 24 service live at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets and additional information, including show times, are available here.