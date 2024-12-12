Kelowna's Island Stage has been demolished as crews rejuvenate Waterfront Park

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Island Stage in Kelowna's Waterfront Park has been demolished.

Kelowna's Waterfront Park has been undergoing some big changes in recent months.

The Island Stage in Kelowna's Waterfront Park has been completely demolished, as part of the city's “rejuvenation” project in the park.

Construction began in late September and since then, the Island Stage has been torn down and a portion of the lagoon has been filled in.

Electrical services are being upgraded for future events in the park and a new “low-maintenance event stage and canopy” is being built.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of next year, although the city hasn't provided a more specific completion date.

Temporary fencing surrounds the area as construction crews continue to work this week. The bulk of Waterfront Park, including the boardwalk, remains open to the public.

The project has a $1.64 million budget, funded by the City of Kelowna and the B.C. government's Destination Development Grant Funding.

An artist's rendering of what the completed project may look like can be seen below.