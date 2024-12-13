UBC Okanagan professor taking toys to children impacted by war in Ukraine

Photo: Ray Taheri Taheri in a classroom in Romania during his 2023 mission.

A UBC Okanagan professor is preparing for a trip to the border region of southern Ukraine.

Ray Taheri from the Faculty of Engineering, will travel to the region during Orthodox Christmas, bringing toys to children whose lives have been profoundly impacted by the war that has dragged on for nearly three years.

He has been collecting the gifts for the past two years, starting not long after he returned from his last mission. He visited Oradea, Romania in early 2023 to fulfill a pledge made to his late friend and mentor Peter Nicu.

Taheri supervises the installation of a bronze bust of Nicu, who lived in Oradea before he emigrated to Canada, eventually making his way to Kelowna. Nicu created the Ogopogo statue that still stands at the Kelowna waterfront today, built an amphibious vehicle in the shape of the mythical lake monster and had a popular parade float that participated in events around the valley.

During his 2023 trip, Taheri also distributed a USD$50,000 endowment from Nicu to help people in the communities where he spent his youth. This time around, he wanted to expand the mission to Ukraine, where his wife is from.

“Five million children have been affected by this devastating war. And when I came back I thought I should do something,” said Taheri. “This is the most basic responsibility of, perhaps, a human being and a member of the community, as the father of two half-Ukrainian girls, and even as an educator.”

He spoke to his daughters, aged 10 and 6, about what young people in Ukraine are going through. This Christmas they are asking for just one gift on their list and giving the rest to the children he will be visiting in early January.

“All children are so loving and caring and sharing. This is part of their nature. If they become greedy and they become selfish it is because us, we taught them to be that way.

“It’s kind of a lesson for me that if a six-year-old child can understand this basic concept, why not we as adults.”

Taheri will bring the stuffed animals and other toys he has collected to the UBCO School of Engineering on Saturday, Dec. 14, where they will be decorated with blue and yellow dragon pin-back buttons made by students in UBCO Makerspace.

“The dragon is a kind of source of power in many cultures including in Russian or Ukrainian culture. I want to give a dragon to any person (and say) whenever you feel sad, hold this dragon,” Taheri explained.

His journey to schools, orphanages and churches in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova will include visits to cities such as Oradea, Alparea, and Saldabagiu.