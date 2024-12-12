Kelowna father has to buy daughter new wagon after thief makes off with prized possession

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna father is adding a new wagon to his Christmas wish list after his daughter's wagon was stolen from in front of his home Wednesday morning.

“I know it’s just a wagon, but this wagon didn’t belong to them, and they had no right to come onto our property and take it," says the irate father, who asked not to be identified.

The incident happened in Rutland at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Security video shows a person entering the carport, walking up to the wagon stored by the entryway and then walking off with it.

"My five-year-old daughter loved that thing and used it all the time, most recently at the Rutland light up," he said. "It’s a sad situation, and unfortunately, it’s becoming far too common."

The father tells Castanet he did not report the incident to RCMP.

"We know nothing will be done about it, that doesn’t make it right or any easier to accept," he said. "It’s a tough time for Kelowna, particularly in Rutland, and I’m not okay with this. We shouldn’t be okay with this. As a city, we need to do better.”