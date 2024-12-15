RDCO offers free Christmas tree disposal

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is offering an alternative to just chucking out your Christmas tree after the holiday season.

And, it’s totally free.

Instead of tossing the tree, the RDCO suggests having it chipped.

The chipped trees will then be composted into a nutrient-rich compost called Glen Grow which is offered at numerous locations including the Glenmore landfill.

The regional district has set up a number of drop off locations for your used tree from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 across the Central Okanagan.

These include:

Kelowna:

Cook Road Boat Launch – drop off anytime

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road) – drop off anytime

Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive) - Open Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 to 26 and Jan. 1. Three tree limit; load must be tarped

West Kelowna and Peachland:

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road) Open Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road) – drop off anytime

Before dropping off your tree, ensure all decorations, tinsel, plastic bags and other materials used for transporting have been removed.

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in the yard waste cart for pickup once yard waste collection resumes March 3.