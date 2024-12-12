New chocolate shop opens in downtown Kelowna

Cindy White

A sweet new store has opened in downtown Kelowna, just in time for Christmas.

Accept Chocolate, which has been operating in Penticton for nearly 25 years, now has new owners. They decided to launch an outlet in the Central Okanagan.

“Lots of people from Kelowna like our chocolate, so that’s why we decided to open in Kelowna,” said owner Attila Bordas, who runs the business with his wife.

The couple moved to Penticton from Hungary about seven years ago. They purchased Accent Chocolate from the previous owners, Eva and Les Poleskey, last year. The Poleskeys had operated the company for nearly 30 years and had been in business in Penticton since 2000.

Accent doesn’t just sell high-quality artisan chocolate. It also stocks a selection of other Okanagan-made treats. You can find several products from Maple Roch of Summerland and baked goods from a Pratasek Artisan Bakery in Penticton.

The Kelowna store is located at the corner of Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue, in the building that used to be home to Salt Salon. The salon recently moved across the street into a larger space at 364 Lawrence Avenue.

Accent also recently opened in a new location in Penticton at 444 Main Street.