Some downtown Kelowna roads will be closed Saturday due to the Parade with a Purpose

Photo: Contributed

Some downtown Kelowna roads will be closed this Saturday as the fifth annual Parade with a Purpose moves from Kettle Valley for the first time.

Vehicles and floats with lights and Christmas tunes will be making their way through downtown Kelowna at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

The parade will begin at City Park, travelling down Bernard Avenue to Bertram Street, before returning to City Park via Lawrence Ave.

The City of Kelowna says road closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the parade route from 4 to 9 p.m.

Closures include:

Abbott St. between Leon Ave. and Bernard Ave.

Bernard Ave. between Abbott St. and Bertram St.

Lawrence Ave. between Bertram St. and Abbott St.

North/south crossings of the parade route will be closed

Parking on Bernard Ave. will be restricted all day Saturday

Additionally, the City Park parking lot will be closed all day on Saturday for parade preparation.

The parade has been held in Kettle Valley for the past four years, and this weekend is the first time it will take place downtown. Proceeds from the event will support program enhancements at the Youth Recovery House, which is set to open in 2026.