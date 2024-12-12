Thief takes Off with Christmas decorations at Kelowna home

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna resident has taken to Facebook to help identify a man that stole her Christmas decor on Sunday morning.

The resident, who lives on Lester Road captured the incident on a doorbell camera.

The theft took place just after 5 a.m.

"Anyone know this thief? He stole my two Christmas inflatables at 5:20am on Lester road. A Santa and a snowman. They are 3ft tall, if seen, please let me know. I have some sad kids," she wrote.

If you witness criminal activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.