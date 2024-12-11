Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raises over $25,000 for JoeAnna’s House

Photo: KGH Foundation (L-R) Local Tim Hortons Owners Travis & Lori Olsvik and Angelo & Dawn Fiacco proudly present a cheque for $25,717 raised through the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign to KGH Foundation's Bettina Muller and Darlene Haslock inside JoeAnna's House.

A lot of Holiday Smile Cookies were gobbled up in Kelowna this year.

The 2024 campaign at Tim Hortons set a new fundraising record, with $25,717 raised for JoeAnna’s House and $25,717 for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. The funds raised exceeded the campaign goal by over $8,000.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the continued support from local Tim Hortons locations and our community,” says Darlene Haslock, director of JoeAnna’s House. “These funds will be essential in helping even more families in need of a home away from home. Your support will provide families with comfort, support, and a sense of relief during some of their most challenging times.”

The funds will support a $5.3 million KGH Foundation expansion plan at the home away from home for families whose loved ones are receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital. Demand has been on the rise, with nearly 1,000 families turned away because JoeAnna’s House was at full capacity.

“The amount of Holiday Smile Cookies purchased shows just how much our community values JoeAnna’s House,” Haslock adds. “We are deeply grateful to local Tim Hortons teams, whose tireless work during Smile Cookie week has made this campaign such a success. Thanks to this support, we will be able to welcome and comfort even more families in need.”

JoeAnna's House opened in 2019. The expansion is expected to begin in September 2025 with completion in the fall of 2026.