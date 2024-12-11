Okanagan Sun head coach injured after struck by vehicle

Photo: in_motion_sports_photography

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirm Miller was struck by a vehicle while crossing Glenmore Drive at Yates Road at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police," says Sgt.Laura Pollock.

"There was no indication the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and speed does not appear to be a factor."

Anyone with dash cam footage at the intersection between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

Okanagan Sun head coach Travis Miller underwent emergency surgery this morning after he was struck by a vehicle in the Glenmore area Tuesday evening.

Miller was apparently walking in a marked crosswalk after leaving a recruiting meeting when he was struck by a vehicle.

Team officials say he was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair his crushed right foot, torn ligaments in his left foot and severe cuts on his leg and body.

While awaiting surgery Miller, who is in the midst of player recruitment for the 2025 season sent out this message.

“Hey man, after I text you last night I was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk, crushed my foot and cut me up pretty bad. I’m waiting for surgery right now but I have 22 recruiting meetings and a recruiting trip planned.

“Can you please put out a post that lets the players and families know I’m going to be outta commission for a few days and I’ll be back on my phone after the weekend.”

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for specific information about the crash.