Semi truck and cyclist crash cleared: Kelowna RCMP

Photo: Nicholas Johansen An officer investigates after a cyclist was struck by a semi truck on Harvey Ave. Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.

The crash on Highway 97 involving a semi truck and a cyclist has been cleared.

RCMP will be offering an update later today.



UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Two westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue remain closed Wednesday morning as RCMP officers continue to investigate a crash scene near the intersection of Water Street, where a cyclist was struck by a semi truck.

A bicycle is still lying on Harvey Ave. near Pandosy Street and evidence markers are scattered around the area.

Two westbound lanes of Harvey Ave. remain closed, leaving a single lane for traffic to get by, backing up traffic past Gordon Drive.

Police said the man riding the bicycle was taken to Kelowna General Hospital after he was struck by the semi at about 5:20 a.m., but police have not disclosed the man's condition.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

A man has been transported to the hospital, and highway traffic through Kelowna has been slowed after an early morning crash.

Kelowna RCMP said at around 5:20 a.m. officers were called to a report of a crash between a cyclist and a semi-truck at the intersection of Harvey Avenue near Water Street.

"The male cyclist was transported to (Kelowna General Hospital)," RCMP said. The condition of the man was not shared.

Mounties said the west bound lane on Harvey Avenue is closed while Kelowna RCMP await a reconstructionist.

“The incident is still under investigation and the west bound lane on Harvey Avenue is expected to be closed for some time," Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a press release.

"Please plan for delays and or an alternate route."