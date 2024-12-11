Semi truck and cyclist crash: Kelowna RCMP

Photo: Castanet RCMP are on scene at Harvey Avenue at a semi crash.

A man has been transported to the hospital, and highway traffic through Kelowna has been slowed after an early morning crash.

Kelowna RCMP said at around 5:20 a.m. officers were called to a report of a crash between a cyclist and a semi-truck at the intersection of Harvey Avenue near Water Street.

"The male cyclist was transported to (Kelowna General Hospital)," RCMP said. The condition of the man was not shared.

Mounties said the west bound lane on Harvey Avenue is closed while Kelowna RCMP await a reconstructionist.

“The incident is still under investigation and the west bound lane on Harvey Avenue is expected to be closed for some time," Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a press release.

"Please plan for delays and or an alternate route."